endorsed by TNT

Dutch Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsEducationSportsCultureCrime

Double Murder in Kazanlak - Two Men Dead

Bulgaria-Netherlands » CRIME | June 15, 2020, Monday // 17:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Double Murder in Kazanlak - Two Men Dead pixabay.com

Two bodies were found in an apartment in Kazanlak. Death occurred last night. 

There were bottles on the table next to them, indicating that a large amount of alcohol had been consumed. 

It is said to be a double murder. The bodies are of men aged 35 and 45. There is no evidence that the two are criminally exposed 

According to media reports, the landlord went to visit his tenant and the two began to drink. At 9:30 pm, they ordered a taxi driver to bring alcohol to their home - a service offered in Kazanlak. They continued to drink and at midnight tried again to order alcohol in the same way, but without success.

In addition to alcohol, a telephone was found on the table in the room where the two bodies were found, from where an attempt was made to contact 112. Neighbors testified to a loud noise from the apartment in question, later in the night. When the first police officers arrived on the scene, the door of the apartment was locked and they broke it down. They were prevented from entering the apartment by a large dog inside. He was taken to a shelter.

The initial version is that the two dead inflicted deadly blows on each other with a weapon. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria