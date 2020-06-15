Bulgaria's Education Minister Valchev: Nearly 60,000 Seventh-Graders Took Exams Today

Nearly 60,000 seventh-graders took the exams today. The results of their achievements will be presented at a press conference on Wednesday. This was announced by the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev.

He also commented on why schools are not yet open, while everything else is opening.

"The school year ended for 7 of the 12 classes. Schools are not completely closed, but open to individual activities. This option was chosen in April and was supported by parents. More than 54,000 children are on individual training to make up for the missed material, "Valchev commented.

According to him, there is a big difference between schools and restaurants and they should not be compared.