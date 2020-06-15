Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: An Extremely Difficult Tourist Season Awaits Us

The summer season will be extremely difficult. This was said by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova during the National Round Table of Bus Carriers and Tour Operators to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

"The situation is extremely difficult in the tourism sector not only in Bulgaria but all over the world," she said.

Angelkova added that a constant dialogue is maintained with the industry and specified that our country has opened its borders to over 30 countries.