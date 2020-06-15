Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: An Extremely Difficult Tourist Season Awaits Us
The summer season will be extremely difficult. This was said by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova during the National Round Table of Bus Carriers and Tour Operators to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus.
"The situation is extremely difficult in the tourism sector not only in Bulgaria but all over the world," she said.
Angelkova added that a constant dialogue is maintained with the industry and specified that our country has opened its borders to over 30 countries.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Arriving in Bulgaria From the Netherlands Without Mendatory Quarantine
- » Greece to Relaunch Its Golden Visa Program?
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: We Focus on Bulgarian Tourists and Those from Neighbouring Countries
- » Lufthansa to Cut 26 000 Jobs?
- » EC: Non-EU and Non-Schengen Travellers are Permitted to Enter EU from July 1
- » "A Restart of Bulgarian Tourism is Needed"