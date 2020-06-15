The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 15th

Today the clouds will be more significant. There will also be short-term precipitation, in the afternoon it may be accompanied by thunder. There will be temporary reductions in the clouds in the hours before noon, mainly over the southwestern half of the country. A light wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 24° and 29°, in Sofia - around 25°.

Before noon over many areas in the mountains it will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus clouds and short-term precipitation and thunder. It will blow to a moderate west-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°, at 2000 meters - about 12°.

Над Черноморието ще бъде предимно облачно с валежи, по-значителни по северното крайбрежие. Ще има и гръмотевици. Ще духа слаб до умерен вятър от изток-североизток. Максималните температури ще са 20°-24°. Температура на морската вода е 18°-20°, северно от нос Калиакра 16°-17°. Вълнението на морето ще бъде 1-2 бала.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy with precipitation, more significant along the northern coast. There will also be thunder. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 20 ° -24 °. The sea water temperature is 18 ° -20 °, north of Cape Kaliakra 16 ° -17 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.