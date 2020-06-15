Mass Testing for COVID-19 Starts in Kindergartens and Nurseries in Sofia

As of today, RHI-Sofia starts mass testing for coronavirus of the staff in kindergartens and nurseries. Yesterday it became clear that a nurse from the 80th kindergarten in the Krasno Selo district has a positive result.

Today, the nursery group in which the nurse worked will be closed.

The 12 children she had contact with are under house quarantine, along with their parents. All kindergarten staff have already undergone PCR tests, which have shown a negative result.

A complete disinfection of the kindergarten has been carried out and it will work today.