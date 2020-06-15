Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria to Join European Initiative for Providing Covid-19 Vaccine to EU
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has instructed Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev to take all necessary steps to include Bulgaria in the European initiative for providing a Covid-19 vaccine with equal access to the population of all EU countries.
Boyko Borissov stated that the best solution must be found for Bulgarian citizens who want to avail themselves of the new vaccine. During a video conference with the European health ministers at the end of last week, Minister Ananiev stated this country’s readiness to take part in the efforts to supply a Covid-19 vaccine, considering that there are still many details which have to be discussed between the EC and the member countries./BNR
