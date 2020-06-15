June 15: Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 3290, Newly Registered 24

Of the 1409 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 24 gave a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 1; Lovech - 1; Plovdiv - 2; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 2; Sofia city - 3; Targovishte - 4; Shumen - 9.

The cases of the new coronavirus, confirmed in our country at the moment, are a total of 3290. 1386 of them are active. The cured persons in whom COVID-19 was found are 1730. Seven of them have been registered for the past 24 hours.

There are 244 patients with proven coronavirus infection in hospital facilities, of which 15 are housed in intensive care units.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 318 medical staff for whom the new coronavirus has been confirmed. No new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours.

A total of 174 deaths were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Two new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.