Sofia: Parents Protest Over the Lack of Places in Kindergartens and Nurseries
Parents are once again going out on protest in front of the Council of Ministers building in Sofia over the lack of places in the kindergartens.
They insist that the children who are not admitted to nursery or kindergarten receive vouchers that equal in amount the money spent on a child in a kindergarten. The parents also demand better conditions in the kindergartens and call on the authorities to start building more new nurseries and kindergartens in Sofia immediately. BNR
