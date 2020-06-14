Arriving in Bulgaria From the Netherlands Without Mendatory Quarantine
pixabay.com
People arriving in Bulgaria from the Netherlands will no longer be subject to the mandatory fourteen-day quarantine as of June 15 (Monday), a new regulation issued by Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev reads.
Quarantine requirement remains in place for people arriving from Sweden, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Belgium and Portugal, as well as from non-EU countries, except for Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro./BNR
