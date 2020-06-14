The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 14th

Sunny weather will prevail before noon today. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop again, there will be short-term, in some places intense rainfall with thunder. There will be conditions for hail and temporary intensification of the wind. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be from 24 ° -26 ° in the east to 29 ° -31 ° in the western regions of the country.

In the mountains there will be scattered clouds, in the afternoon cumulonimbus and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation and thunder. A moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 11 °.

Before noon there will be sunshine on the Black Sea coast, but in the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places it will rain and thunder. A light westerly wind will blow, which will be oriented from south-southeast in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be 23 ° -25 °. The sea water temperature is 19-22, north of Cape Kaliakra is 16 and 17 degrees. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.