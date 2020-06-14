3266 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 75 Cases on June 14
In the past 24 hours, 1975 samples were tested for the new coronavirus.
Of these, 75 have a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.
The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Vidin - 3; Gabrovo - 2; Kyustendil - 5; Montana - 1; Pleven - 12; Plovdiv - 1; Razgrad - 1; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 2; Sofia region - 7; Sofia city - 14; Stara Zagora - 3; Haskovo - 2; Shumen - 10; Yambol - 1.
A total of 3266 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment. 1371 of them are active. 1723 people were cured, 7 of whom were registered during the last 24 hours.
There are 247 patients with a proven coronavirus infection admitted to hospital facilities. 16 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.
