3266 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 75 Cases on June 14

Society » HEALTH | June 14, 2020, Sunday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3266 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 75 Cases on June 14

In the past 24 hours, 1975 samples were tested for the new coronavirus.

Of these, 75 have a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Vidin - 3; Gabrovo - 2; Kyustendil - 5; Montana - 1; Pleven - 12; Plovdiv - 1; Razgrad - 1; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 2; Sofia region - 7; Sofia city - 14; Stara Zagora - 3; Haskovo - 2; Shumen - 10; Yambol - 1.

A total of 3266 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment. 1371 of them are active. 1723 people were cured, 7 of whom were registered during the last 24 hours.

There are 247 patients with a proven coronavirus infection admitted to hospital facilities. 16 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria