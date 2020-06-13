Bulgaria's Prime Minister Borissov Inspects Hemus Highway Progress

"Let the Bulgarians see how a road is made in the rock, the builders work like bees. They have made great progress. What I have made as a commitment to the North and the Northwest is working at full speed. To be alive and healthy next year this road will be ready. " This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who inspected the progress in the construction of the Hemus highway from Boaza to the Pleven junction.

During the inspection with Prime Minister Borissov were the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov and the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

A team of more than 50 archaeologists who have discovered valuable artifacts is working on the Hemus route inspected by the prime minister. Specialists pointed out the importance of the open settlement, where they found different types of processing furnaces - 1100 and 1700 years. "Thank you for being so active, and then we will show it all in the museums," said Prime Minister Borissov.

Deputy Minister Nankov pointed out that over 4,000 people work on the Hemus routes. The complete completion of the highway by 2024 is a major priority in the Government's Management Program, as the future of Northern Bulgaria and the modernization of the region is related to construction. of "Hemus", which will provide fast and safe road communication between Sofia and Varna.