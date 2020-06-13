IME: Kardzhali, Not Sofia, Is the Champion of New Settlers

Society | June 13, 2020, Saturday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: IME: Kardzhali, Not Sofia, Is the Champion of New Settlers

The district of Kardzhali in southern Bulgaria, has a higher migration population growth than Sofia. This is what a study by the Institute for Market Economics shows. This type of growth reflects on migration of people – new settlements minus people who left.

In absolute terms, Sofia Municipality is leader with 3230 people, but the city of Kardzhali and surrounding municipalities combined have total mechanical growth of 5888 people for 2019. For the city of Kardzhali alone the growth is 1483 people.

The biggest number of people left the municipalities of Sliven and Pleven - 1053 people and 843 people respectively./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria