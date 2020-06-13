IME: Kardzhali, Not Sofia, Is the Champion of New Settlers

The district of Kardzhali in southern Bulgaria, has a higher migration population growth than Sofia. This is what a study by the Institute for Market Economics shows. This type of growth reflects on migration of people – new settlements minus people who left.

In absolute terms, Sofia Municipality is leader with 3230 people, but the city of Kardzhali and surrounding municipalities combined have total mechanical growth of 5888 people for 2019. For the city of Kardzhali alone the growth is 1483 people.

The biggest number of people left the municipalities of Sliven and Pleven - 1053 people and 843 people respectively./BNR