3191 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 105 on June 13

105 of the 2642 samples tested in the last 24 days gave a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 1; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 1; Pazardzhik - 12; Pleven - 3; Plovdiv - 3; Razgrad - 1; Sliven - 7; Smolyan - 8; Sofia region - 9; Sofia city - 17; Stara Zagora - 22; Targovishte - 2; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 12.

3191 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in our country. 1303 of them are active.

1716 people have been cured, 28 of whom have been registered in the past 24 hours. With proven COVID-19, there are 215 patients in hospital facilities. 15 of them are housed in intensive care units.

According to the National Information System in Bulgaria, the new coronavirus has been found in 317 medical staff. Six new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, five of them by doctors and one by a paramedic.

172 were deceased in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. There are four new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.