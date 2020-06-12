Vitosha Nature Park: The Bear Museum and The Museum of Owls Open for Visitors

Society » CULTURE | June 12, 2020, Friday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Vitosha Nature Park: The Bear Museum and The Museum of Owls Open for Visitors

From June 15, 2020, Vitosha Nature Park resumes visits to the Owl Museum and the Bear Museum in the Park.

The bear museum was built on the site of a half-destroyed canton.It is located only 2 km from the Arboretum area on the road to the Golden Bridges.

The museum has information about bear species, their evolution and distribution. Special attention is paid to the brown bear common in Bulgaria, its habitats, annual life cycle, size, senses, behavior, nutrition, the dangers it poses to humans. Useful tips on how to meet a bear are given.

The Museum of Owls is positioned in the Children's Ecostation "White Birches" near the Arboretum.

This year it was renovated. It exhibits the 10 species of owls that are found in Bulgaria. they also feed and hunt, which are migratory and which are not, and many other interesting facts.

The museums will be open from June to October inclusive, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 16:00 and are served by animators. For an organized visit during the working week you should call the Directorate of Vitosha Nature Park.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria