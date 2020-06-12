Bulgaria: Earthquake near Dolna Banya
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2020, Friday // 14:54| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, in the Pazardzhik region.
The quake was registered at 3.01 pm tonight with an epicenter 9 km southeast of Dolna Banya, 39 km west of Pazardzhik and 66 km southeast of Sofia, with a depth of 5 km, the European Seismological Center said. No data on material damage.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » International Lynx Day: Celebrate the Biggest Wild Cat in Europe on June 11
- » Energy for Nature: Protection of Endangered Species with Care for Biodiversity
- » Nature Lovers Cleaned 7km Long Beach in Pomorie
- » Slight Earthquake in Strazhitsa, near Veliko Tarnovo
- » Worldwide Record - Last Month Was the Hottest May
- » 1,690 Decares of Forests in Bulgaria Are Placed Under Protection