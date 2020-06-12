Bulgaria: Earthquake near Dolna Banya

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2020, Friday // 14:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Earthquake near Dolna Banya pixabay.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, in the Pazardzhik region.

The quake was registered at 3.01 pm tonight with an epicenter 9 km southeast of Dolna Banya, 39 km west of Pazardzhik and 66 km southeast of Sofia, with a depth of 5 km, the European Seismological Center said. No data on material damage.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria