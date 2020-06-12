Bulgaria: Earthquake near Dolna Banya

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, in the Pazardzhik region.

The quake was registered at 3.01 pm tonight with an epicenter 9 km southeast of Dolna Banya, 39 km west of Pazardzhik and 66 km southeast of Sofia, with a depth of 5 km, the European Seismological Center said. No data on material damage.