PM Borissov: Our Goal is to Loosen the Measures and Release Everything

Politics | June 12, 2020, Friday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: Our Goal is to Loosen the Measures and Release Everything

The Prime Minister announced categorically that neither the borders nor the settlements will be closed anymore.

According to PM Boyko Borissov, the strength of the COVID-19 epidemic is no longer so strong and hospitals have been strengthened enough.

"Our goal is to loosen the measures from June 15 to 30 and release everything. But there is nothing we can do about stupidity - when you know you are infected and you walk, you put large groups of people at risk. You see, where there are clusters, we impose discipline. In the village of Izgrev in Shumen, there was simply no such discipline, "Borissov explained.

The Prime Minister expressed the opinion that there is no benefit from mass testing, as there is still no vaccine. Borissov announced that he would talk to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about buying vaccines..

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria