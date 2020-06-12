PM Borissov: Our Goal is to Loosen the Measures and Release Everything

The Prime Minister announced categorically that neither the borders nor the settlements will be closed anymore.

According to PM Boyko Borissov, the strength of the COVID-19 epidemic is no longer so strong and hospitals have been strengthened enough.

"Our goal is to loosen the measures from June 15 to 30 and release everything. But there is nothing we can do about stupidity - when you know you are infected and you walk, you put large groups of people at risk. You see, where there are clusters, we impose discipline. In the village of Izgrev in Shumen, there was simply no such discipline, "Borissov explained.

The Prime Minister expressed the opinion that there is no benefit from mass testing, as there is still no vaccine. Borissov announced that he would talk to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about buying vaccines..