Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: We Focus on Bulgarian Tourists and Those from Neighbouring Countries

Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has discussed in telephone and online conversations the way out of the crisis situation with representatives of institutions and businesses from Romania, Greece, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Israel and other countries

My partners confirm that the prospects for Bulgaria as a tourist destination are optimistic because it is among the countries with effective preventive measures against the coronavirus, Angelkova said. In the talks with the leading tour operators from these countries it was declared that they were planning their charter programs to Bulgaria for the end of June and beginning of July 2020. 
We focus on Bulgarian tourists and those from neighbouring countries and, of course, our guests from tourism markets in the EU which are of major importance for Bulgaria and which have a similar epidemic situation, Angelkova added./BNR

