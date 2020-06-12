Turkey Reopens Traffic to Foreign Citizens, Greece - 7-Day Quarantine until June 15
Turkey has reopened traffic to foreign citizens travelling in cars, vans and buses. Outbound freight traffic from Bulgaria at Lesovo border checkpoint is heavy, and normal at Kapitan Andreevo.
As of 15 June, 2020, at the border with Greece, citizens of EU countries are subject to a 7-day quarantine upon entry into the country at an address indicated by them.
At Kulata border checkpojnt traffic is heavy.
At Zlatograd border checkpoint traffic has been suspended. At the border checkpoints with Serbia traffic is normal and unrestricted.
North Macedonia is not allowing entry into its territory of foreign citizens travelling in cars, vans or buses. Exiting the country towards Bulgaria can only take place at Gyueshevo border crossing. /BNR
