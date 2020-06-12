93 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 12

Of the 2640 samples examined during the past 24 hours, 93 have a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Burgas - 1; Vidin - 1; Gabrovo - 1; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 12; Lovech - 3; Pazardzhik - 2; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv - 2; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 9; Smolyan - 2; Sofia - 2; Sofia (capital) - 33; Stara Zagora - 1; Haskovo - 4; Shumen - 11; Yambol - 2.

A total of 3,086 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, of which 1,230 are active. The number of people cured in whom COVID-19 has been found is 1,688. 24 of them have been registered in the last 24 hours.

204 are patients with a proven coronavirus infection who are hospitalized.

15 of them are in intensive care units and clinics. 311 are medical staff with confirmed COVID-19 according to the National Information System.

For the last 24 hours, five new cases have been identified in Nova Zagora and Pleven.