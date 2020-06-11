41-Year-Old Man on Vacation at a Campsite Near Sozopol Tested Positive for COVID-19

June 11, 2020, Thursday
pixabay.com

A 41-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Burgas Regional Hospital with a confirmed Covid-19 sample. He arrived from Sofia on vacation at a campsite near Sozopol. At the moment his condition is stable, specified Georgi Pazderov from RHI:

"Last night he felt bad, he is in intensive care at the moment on oxygen therapy and this morning he is a bit better than yesterday. He felt bad in Sofia, he traveled - he came to the sea to be treated with fresh air, and immediately his friend, who was also his neighbor at the campsite, brought him. He underwent a PCR test and was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Department. "

The friend of the coronavirus-infected person, who took him to the Burgas Regional Hospital, has been placed under a 14-day quarantine. 

