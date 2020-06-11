Bulgaria: Serious Decline in Foreign Trade in April

As expected, the coronavirus pandemic also hit Bulgarian foreign trade.

Here is what the data from the National Statistical Institute show:

In January - March 2020, Bulgaria's exports to the EU decreased by 0.1% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to over BGN 9.268 billion. Bulgaria's main trade partners are Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, Belgium and France, which account for 70.2% of exports to EU member states.

In March 2020, exports to the EU decreased by 9.2% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to nearly BGN 2.878 billion. Bulgaria's imports from the EU in the period January - March 2020 decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period in 2019 and reached over BGN 9.521 billion (at CIF prices). The largest is the value of goods imported from Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece and Hungary.

In March 2020, Bulgaria's imports from the EU Member States decreased by 8.8% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to nearly BGN 3.207 billion. The foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) of Bulgaria with the EU for the period January - March 2020 is negative and amounts to BGN 253 million.

During the period January - April 2020, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 4.2% compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to BGN 6.3026 billion. Bulgaria's main trade partners are Turkey, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Serbia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Northern Macedonia, which account for 52.8% of exports to third countries.

In April 2020 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 18.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to nearly 1.332 Billion BGN.

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January - April 2020 decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to just over BGN 7.541 billion (at CIF prices). The largest is the value of goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia.

In April 2020 the imports of goods in Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 27.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to a little over BGN 1.486 billion.