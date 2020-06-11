Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Stara Zagora were Isolated

The largest producer of poultry meat in Bulgaria, Gradus company, has tested all employees in its production line in Stara Zagora and continues to research its employees in the country.

Of the 427 people surveyed, 23 employees tested positive. Two of them were hospitalized and 21 were quarantined. Workers diagnosed with the virus are isolated and the production process continues with extremely high disinfection and control measures, as prescribed by the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Standards Agency. FSA).

The safety of employees and the production process is an absolute priority of the largest producer of poultry meat in Bulgaria. On its own initiative, the company continues to conduct tests in all its enterprises. All 1,730 people working at Gradus are tested with both rapid and PCR tests, and the company bears the full cost of the tests.