PM Boyko Borissov: Hemus Highway Should be Ready in 2024

Business » INDUSTRY | June 11, 2020, Thursday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov: Hemus Highway Should be Ready in 2024 btvnovinite

The deadline for the completion of the Hemus highway, which is to connect Sofia and Varna, will be met. This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Varna. According to him, the coronavirus crisis would not affect construction activities and the key highway for northern Bulgaria should be ready in 2024.

"The way the economy was going, there would have been enough money for everything, but this coronavirus has ruined the world," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

Construction of the highway started in 1974 when communist leader Todor Zhivkov turned the first sod./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria