PM Boyko Borissov: Hemus Highway Should be Ready in 2024
The deadline for the completion of the Hemus highway, which is to connect Sofia and Varna, will be met. This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Varna. According to him, the coronavirus crisis would not affect construction activities and the key highway for northern Bulgaria should be ready in 2024.
"The way the economy was going, there would have been enough money for everything, but this coronavirus has ruined the world," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.
Construction of the highway started in 1974 when communist leader Todor Zhivkov turned the first sod./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Union of International Carriers from Six Countries Against Discriminatory texts in the Mobility Package
- » PM Boyko Borrisov: How Difficult it is to Build a Bridge and How Fast You Cross It
- » Facebook Employees Protesting Against Mark Zuckerberg
- » Associated Press: Bulgaria Aims to Build Russian Pipeline on Time
- » Dieselgate - Top German Court: VW must Pay Compensation
- » Large and Medium Enterprises in Bulgaria have Resumed their Activities