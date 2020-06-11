PM Boyko Borissov: Hemus Highway Should be Ready in 2024

The deadline for the completion of the Hemus highway, which is to connect Sofia and Varna, will be met. This is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Varna. According to him, the coronavirus crisis would not affect construction activities and the key highway for northern Bulgaria should be ready in 2024.

"The way the economy was going, there would have been enough money for everything, but this coronavirus has ruined the world," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

Construction of the highway started in 1974 when communist leader Todor Zhivkov turned the first sod./BNR