Bulgaria: PR and Media Experts Propose More Practice to be Implemented in Education

Niki Kanchev, Ani Tsolova, Svetlin Nakov, Lyubomir Stoykov and Maxim Behardiscussed potential changes in the professional education

Education is at the core of everything. It is one of the most powerful weapons that we give to our children. This is why we need to work together to improve its quality and to implement more practice in it. Around this opinion united the TV and radio host Niki Kanchev, the journalist and communication expert Ani Tsolova and PR specialist Maxim Behar during the online forum on topic “Modern PRactices in Education”.

The event, focused on the future of education in our country, was organized by М3 College – the first licensedPR and communications educational centre in Bulgaria, which recently has gone online.

Among the other participants in the event were also Prof. Lyubomir Stoykov, Honorary Chairman of the Bulgarian Academic Association of Communications and Head of the master's program in Public Relations at the University of National and World Economy, the founder of SoftUni Svetlin Nakov as well as two of the lecturers at M3 College – Anka Kostova, Communications Director at the Financial Supervision Commission, and Simona Medarova, Senior Account Executive в M3 Communications Group, Inc.

More than 100 people attended the online forum and took part in a live discussion on the perspectives in front of the education system, the importance of the practice and the role of social media and new technologies in education. The whole video from the event can be watched here.

“The secret of success is 10% theoretical knowledge and 90% hard work and experience“, commented Maxim Behar, CEO of М3 CollegeandM3 CommunicationsGroup, Inc. – the leading PRcompany in Bulgaria. In his opinion,PRis the most dynamically developing business in the world and that is why education has to adapt to these changes.

According to the journalist and communications expert Ani Tsolova, the high-quality education needs a good theoretical foundation, but also much more focus on practice.“Theory is the cake layer, but practice is the cream. I learnt to be a journalist in my practice, but I really rely a lot on my higher education, too”, commented Tsolova.

“The theoretical preparation is a crucial foundation. Education is among the most powerful weapons of our society. That is why it is important all of us to contribute, so that it could improve”, said the TV and radio host Niki Kanchev. He added that this could be achieved by showing good examples and telling positive stories.

According to the founder of SoftUniSvetlin Nakov, it is important business representatives to be involved in the educational process. “It is unacceptable that the young are taught by people without even 1 day of working experience. Students need to be acquainted with real cases and to see how their knowledge can be put into practice”, said Svetlin Nakov.

“The PR education in Bulgaria needs а seriousreform. It is important to find the balance between theory and practice. The system has to consult with the practitioners in order to adapt to the needs of business”, commented Prof. Lyubomir Stoykov.

M3 College, the first licensed professional PR education in Bulgaria, also supports the mission for more practice and practitioners in the education system. The collegewent entirely online in May this year and now it offers a series of exclusive courses in whichthe students have the opportunity to learn more about the development of modern communications and current PR trends and to work on unique case studies from the practice. The program focuses on topics such as corporate PR, content creation, influencer marketing, building a brand, social media management, digital marketing and others. Learn more about М3 College here.