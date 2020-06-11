Yellow Weather Code in Bulgaria: Cloudy, Rainy and Possible Hails on June 11

Business | June 11, 2020, Thursday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Yellow Weather Code in Bulgaria: Cloudy, Rainy and Possible Hails on June 11

Today the clouds will be more often significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus. In many areas there will be precipitation, in places intense, accompanied by thunder and temporary intensification of the wind, hail is possible.

In this regard, the NIMH weather forecasters have announced a yellow warning code for dangerous weather for the entire territory of the country.

During the night the wind will be light, still mostly from the south, during the day it will be oriented from the northwest and will temporarily intensify. Cooler, with maximum temperatures of about 20 degrees in places in the high fields of Western Bulgaria, up to 30 in some eastern regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria