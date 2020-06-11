Yellow Weather Code in Bulgaria: Cloudy, Rainy and Possible Hails on June 11

Today the clouds will be more often significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus. In many areas there will be precipitation, in places intense, accompanied by thunder and temporary intensification of the wind, hail is possible.

In this regard, the NIMH weather forecasters have announced a yellow warning code for dangerous weather for the entire territory of the country.

During the night the wind will be light, still mostly from the south, during the day it will be oriented from the northwest and will temporarily intensify. Cooler, with maximum temperatures of about 20 degrees in places in the high fields of Western Bulgaria, up to 30 in some eastern regions.