Bulgaria: Today is World Blood Donor Day: Donate Blood - Save a Life Campaign in Bulgaria

Today is World Blood Donor Day. In this regard, the National Center for Transfusion Hematology organized a blood donation campaign. Everyone can donate blood from 08:30 to 11:00.

"Donate blood - save a life" is organized on the occasion of the World Day of the voluntary and gratuitous blood donor, which is celebrated on June 14. In recent years, Bulgaria is one of the last places in blood donation in Europe with only 22 per 1000. On average on the continent, the countries support 30 blood donors per 1000.

