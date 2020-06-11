Slovakia Reopens its Borders for 16 Countries

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Igor Matovic has announced that starting from today, Slovakia will reopen its borders for 16 countries, which have been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement of Slovakia’s Ministry of Interior, the Slovak borders will reopen for citizens of Liechtenstein, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Norway and Iceland, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

All forms of transport will also restore with these countries, while at the same time the mandatory quarantine will be abolished for the above-mentioned countries including Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic, with the three of which travel restrictions were previously abolished. The voluntary domestic quarantine will continue to be applied.

“The consortium identified these countries as safe for the citizens of the Slovak Republic,” Prime Minister Matovic stated, adding that the inhabitants of the given countries are not a threat to the Slovak Republic either.

Citizens coming from other countries travelling to Slovakia for essential reasons, which are not in the list of the 19 safe countries, will need to prove a negative result of the RT-PCR test, not older than 96 hours, in English, German, Czech or Slovak language.

“If they enter the territory of the Slovak Republic where border control is not carried out, they are obliged to immediately submit the said result of the negative test to the relevant regional public health office. Subsequently, these people are ordered to insulate in the home environment. Persons are also required to undergo a laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 by five days at the latest. If negative, domestic isolation will end,” Slovakia’s Ministry of Interior statement reads.

Border checks will continue to remain in place only at the border with Poland and at the external border with Ukraine.

Slovakia’s government will also permit citizens of all other EU Member States and their family members returning to their home nations, to transit through Slovakia without the prior consent of the Ministry of Interior of Slovakia. All persons who want to transit through Slovakia to their home nations will have to present a travel document to the police officers at the border checks.

The transit of citizens of the other EU Member States and their family members through the territory of the Slovak Republic to the EU Member State in which they have a permanent or temporary residence is still subject to the approval of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic.

On June 5, Slovakia abolished border restrictions with Austria and Hungary, after previously eliminating border controls with the Czech Republic, as cases of Coronavirus infection has shown a decrease in these countries.