June 11: 104 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total of 2993
For the last 24 hours, 2308 samples were tested for the new coronavirus, and 104 of them gave a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.
The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 2; Veliko Tarnovo - 1; Kardzhali - 1; Pazardzhik - 2; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 4; Razgrad - 3; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 41; Sofia region - 4; Sofia city - 19; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 2.
The total number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 2993. The active cases are 1162. 1664 are the cured persons, 41 of which are registered for the past 24 hours.
