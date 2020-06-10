Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski is in the Best Position in the World University Ranking Yet

Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski improved its position in the most prestigious QS World University rankings, and is now in the 600 to 650 position group.

Two years ago, Sofia University Kliment Ohridski was in the 800-1,000 group. The position the university holds in 2020 is the best one yet, after, in 2019, it was in the 751-800 group.

What is stopping Sofia University from climbing higher is the lack of foreign lecturers – under 1%. Foreign students are also few in number – 1,100 out of a total of 19,000 students at the university. With the other indicators Sofia University Kliment Ohridski ranks above average for the world’s top 1,000 universities.