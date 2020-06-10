"A Restart of Bulgarian Tourism is Needed"
pixabay.com
The managing boards of tourist organizations and universities have signed a Charter of Bulgarian Tourism - 2020. The document is a roadmap for a responsible, coordinated and safe restart of Bulgarian tourism in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"A restart of Bulgarian tourism is needed - of the development model, of the management model," Polina Karastoyanova, executive director of the National Board of Tourism, told the BNR. She warned that without international tourism and without movement between countries, tourism in Bulgaria would not only not restart, but 2020 could be catastrophic.
