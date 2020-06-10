"A Restart of Bulgarian Tourism is Needed"

Business » TOURISM | June 10, 2020, Wednesday // 22:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: "A Restart of Bulgarian Tourism is Needed" pixabay.com

The managing boards of tourist organizations and universities have signed a Charter of Bulgarian Tourism - 2020. The document is a roadmap for a responsible, coordinated and safe restart of Bulgarian tourism in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"A restart of Bulgarian tourism is needed - of the development model, of the management model," Polina Karastoyanova, executive director of the National Board of Tourism, told the BNR. She warned that without international tourism and without movement between countries, tourism in Bulgaria would not only not restart, but 2020 could be catastrophic.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria