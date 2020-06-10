Bulgaria's Border Authorities Are Now Checking Drivers for Unpaid Fines
June 10, 2020
Bulgaria’s border authorities are now checking on eight border crossings whether drivers have received their electronic tickets and paid their fines. Drivers are required to pay all their unpaid fines. If they refuse to do so, their driving license is seized. The vehicle is also seized, if it is owned by the violator. These drivers will only be able to leave or enter Bulgaria as passengers or as pedestrians, the Bulgarian Border Police points out./BNR
