Bulgaria: Pan-European Decision: If Borders are Opened to Third Countries, it Wouldn’t be Before 1 July

The government extended the emergency epidemic situation by 15 days, until the end of June.

Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev commented that all of the orders he has issued regarding the precautionary measures introduced by the authorities remain in force. The temporary restrictions on entry into Bulgaria of citizens from third countries, with the exception of the citizens of Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, also remain in place.

“Regarding all other third countries outside the EU we are expecting a pan-European decision on 15 June. If borders are opened to third countries, it wouldn’t be before 1 July,” Minister Ananiev said./BNR

