Pan-European Decision: If Borders are Opened to Third Countries, it Wouldn’t be Before 1 July
The government extended the emergency epidemic situation by 15 days, until the end of June.
Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev commented that all of the orders he has issued regarding the precautionary measures introduced by the authorities remain in force. The temporary restrictions on entry into Bulgaria of citizens from third countries, with the exception of the citizens of Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, also remain in place.
“Regarding all other third countries outside the EU we are expecting a pan-European decision on 15 June. If borders are opened to third countries, it wouldn’t be before 1 July,” Minister Ananiev said./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Eiffel Tower Reopens for Tourists
- » Wizz Air with Two New Routes: Sofia - Frankfurt and Varna - Prague
- » Where and When We Will be Able to Travel for the Rest of 2020
- » Turkey Will Resume Flights to Bulgaria as of June 10
- » 3,500 Tests for COVID-19 to Ensure the Safety on Bulgaria's South Black Sea Coast
- » Germany, France and Spain to Reopen Borders on June 15