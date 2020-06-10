Prime Minister Boyko Borissov: The State of Emergency in Bulgaria is Еxtended until June 30

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that the state of emergency in the country has been extended until June 30th.

It should have ended 15 days earlier, but given the increasing cases of coronavirus in our country, another decision was made. Borissov explained that the prolongation of the state of emergency should not bother people and cause panic.

The measures remain the same, even from Monday we open theaters in 50% of the places.

In public transport, masks remain mandatory and people should wear them not on the neck, but on the mouth and nose, the prime minister said.