The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 10th

Before noon it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfall and thunderstorms. In places in Western Bulgaria the quantities will be significant. There will be conditions for hail. There will be almost no precipitation in the eastern regions of the country. A moderate, temporary strong wind will blow from the south, which in the afternoon in Northwestern Bulgaria will be oriented from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 ° and 31 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure today will be lower than the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

Before noon in the mountains it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation, thunder and hail. In the massifs of Western Bulgaria the precipitation will be significant. A moderate south-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19 °, at 2000 meters - about 13 °.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be almost no precipitation. A light to moderate wind from the south-southeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 ° and 25 °. The temperature of the sea water is 22 ° -23 °, north of Cape Kaliakra it will be 17-18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.