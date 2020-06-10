Global University Rankings: Asia Ascending, America Ailing

Society » EDUCATION | June 10, 2020, Wednesday // 09:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Global University Rankings: Asia Ascending, America Ailing pixabay.com

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings - the world’s most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.
26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.

  •              Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world’s best university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;
  •              The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);
  •              Britain’s top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains 7th;
  •              112 of America’s 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in QS’s measures of academic standing and research impact;
  •              Continental Europe’s best university is ETH Zurich (6th, no change);
  •              Asia’s top university is the National University of Singapore (11th);
  •              China’s Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15th);
  •              Latin America’s leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66th, up 8 places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100th) becomes the first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;
  •              Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow State University (74th) and Universiti Malaya (59th) reach record highs.

Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: “The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry.”

QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20

2021

2020

  1 

  1 

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

USA

  2 

  2 

Stanford University

USA

  3 

  3 

Harvard University

USA

  4 

  5 

California Institute of Technology

USA

  5 

  4 

University of Oxford

UK

  6 

  6 

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

  7 

  7 

University of Cambridge

UK

  8 

  9 

Imperial College London

UK

  9 

  10 

University of Chicago

USA

  10 

  8 

University College London

UK

  11 

  11=

National University of Singapore

Singapore

  12 

  13 

Princeton University

USA

  13 

  11=

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Singapore

  14 

  18=

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

Switzerland

  15 

  16 

Tsinghua University

China (Mainland)

  16 

  15 

University of Pennsylvania

USA

  18 

  14 

Cornell University

USA

  17 

  17 

Yale University

USA

  19 

  18=

Columbia University

USA

  20 

  20 

University of Edinburgh

UK

© QS Quacquarelli Symonds  www.TopUniversities.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria