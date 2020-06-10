Global University Rankings: Asia Ascending, America Ailing

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings - the world’s most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.

26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world’s best university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;

The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);

Britain’s top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains 7 th ;

; 112 of America’s 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in QS’s measures of academic standing and research impact;

Continental Europe’s best university is ETH Zurich (6 th , no change);

, no change); Asia’s top university is the National University of Singapore (11 th );

); China’s Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15 th );

); Latin America’s leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66 th , up 8 places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100 th ) becomes the first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;

, up 8 places). Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (100 ) becomes the first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place; Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow State University (74th) and Universiti Malaya (59th) reach record highs.

Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: “The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry.”



