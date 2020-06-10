79 Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria on June 10

In the last 24 hours, 1777 samples were tested for coronavirus infection in Bulgaria. 79 of them have a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Burgas - 2; Vratsa - 1; Kardzhali - 1; Pazardzhik - 16; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv– 1; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 16; Sofia region - 5; Sofia city - 18; Shumen - 12; Yambol– 1.

The confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria at the moment are a total of 2889, of which 1099 are active. The cured persons are 1623, of which 36 have been registered during the past 24 hours.

There are 161 patients with proven COVID-19 in hospital facilities, 13 of whom are housed in intensive care units.