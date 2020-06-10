79 Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria on June 10

Society » HEALTH | June 10, 2020, Wednesday // 09:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 79 Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria on June 10

In the last 24 hours, 1777 samples were tested for coronavirus infection in Bulgaria. 79 of them have a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Burgas - 2; Vratsa - 1; Kardzhali - 1; Pazardzhik - 16; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv– 1; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 16; Sofia region - 5; Sofia city - 18; Shumen - 12; Yambol– 1.

The confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria at the moment are a total of 2889, of which 1099 are active. The cured persons are 1623, of which 36 have been registered during the past 24 hours.

There are 161 patients with proven COVID-19 in hospital facilities, 13 of whom are housed in intensive care units.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria