The First Theater in Sofia to Restore the Inside Performances

Society » CULTURE | June 9, 2020, Tuesday // 23:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The First Theater in Sofia to Restore the Inside Performances pixabay.com

At the theater with a mask. As of today, the Army Theater opens indoors. This is the first troupe to restore the performances inside the halls.  

The beginning of the new season is with the comedy "Wag the Dog". The interesting thing is that COVID-19 is entangled into the plot and the actors will play with masks.

 

“ДА РАЗЛАЕМ КУЧЕТАТА” С намигване към #covid19

Публикувахте от Театър Българска Армия в Вторник, 9 юни 2020 г.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria