The First Theater in Sofia to Restore the Inside Performances
pixabay.com
At the theater with a mask. As of today, the Army Theater opens indoors. This is the first troupe to restore the performances inside the halls.
The beginning of the new season is with the comedy "Wag the Dog". The interesting thing is that COVID-19 is entangled into the plot and the actors will play with masks.
“ДА РАЗЛАЕМ КУЧЕТАТА” С намигване към #covid19Публикувахте от Театър Българска Армия в Вторник, 9 юни 2020 г.
