A Lightning Strike Killed a Child Near Botevgrad

A lightning strike killed a 15-year-old boy in the field of the Botevgrad village of Gurkovo. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m.

"The family raises cattle. The child helped his parents to take the animals home when the tragedy happened, "Genka Yotova, the deputy mayor of the village of Gurkovo, told NOVA TV.

The boy died on the spot. Upon arrival, the ambulance team determined the death.

