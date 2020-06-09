Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria will be Prolonged due to a Boom of Infected people
Due to the complicated situation in Dospat, Sarnitsa and Sliven, it is necessary to prolong the emergency epidemic situation in the country. This was announced in Plovdiv by the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, quoted by BNT.
According to him, this is not the second wave of the virus, because the spread is not diffuse, but in outbreaks. The situation in Dospat is complicated. Therefore, common measures are needed to be implemented simultaneously in all municipalities.
On this occasion, at the moment in Plovdiv the Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev gathered the epidemiologists from Smolyan, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad and the mayors from the region.
It became clear that the state of emergency would prolong.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » On June 7th the Most COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day Have Been Reported
- » Harvard: Coronavirus May Have Been Present in Wuhan since August 2019
- » How Cleaning and Desinfecting Leads to Increase in Poisoning Cases in America
- » Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Agriculture was Diagnosed with COVID-19
- » 83 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 9
- » 3,200 Bulgarians Suffered a Heart Attack in the First 3 Months of 2020