Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria will be Prolonged due to a Boom of Infected people

Due to the complicated situation in Dospat, Sarnitsa and Sliven, it is necessary to prolong the emergency epidemic situation in the country. This was announced in Plovdiv by the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, quoted by BNT.

According to him, this is not the second wave of the virus, because the spread is not diffuse, but in outbreaks. The situation in Dospat is complicated. Therefore, common measures are needed to be implemented simultaneously in all municipalities.

On this occasion, at the moment in Plovdiv the Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev gathered the epidemiologists from Smolyan, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad and the mayors from the region.

It became clear that the state of emergency would prolong.

