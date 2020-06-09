Wizz Air with Two New Routes: Sofia - Frankfurt and Varna - Prague

Wizz Air announced today two new routes: Sofia - Frankfurt and Varna - Prague. Starting on July 17, 2020, the new two Wizz Air services will be performed twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, providing customers with a convenient schedule for visiting the beautiful Czech capital and the modern German city. Seats on both routes are now on sale and can be booked at wizzair.com.

Wizz Air kindly reminds all its passengers to get acquainted with the new enhanced hygiene measures that the airline has introduced to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, both the cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks throughout the flight, and the cabin crew must also wear gloves.

Disinfectant wipes are provided to each passenger when boarding the aircraft, magazines on board are removed and passengers are encouraged to make all purchases on board by contactless payment. They are required to follow physical distance measures put in place by local health authorities and are encouraged to make their booking entirely online (including check-in, baggage purchase or WIZZ priority) to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.