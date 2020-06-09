World Bank: Bulgarian Economy to Decline 6.2% for 2020 and Growth of 4.3% in 2021

The coronavirus crisis will shrink the global gross domestic product by 5.2% in 2020. For the Bulgarian economy, the forecast is a decline of 6.2% for 2020 and a recovery next year to a growth of 4.3%. This is data indicated in the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects reports.

In January, the bank had a forecast for Bulgaria for an economic growth of 3% for this year and 3.1% for next year.