World Bank: Bulgarian Economy to Decline 6.2% for 2020 and Growth of 4.3% in 2021

Business » FINANCE | June 9, 2020, Tuesday // 13:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: World Bank: Bulgarian Economy to Decline 6.2% for 2020 and Growth of 4.3% in 2021

The coronavirus crisis will shrink the global gross domestic product by 5.2% in 2020. For the Bulgarian economy, the forecast is a decline of 6.2% for 2020 and a recovery next year to a growth of 4.3%. This is data indicated in the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects reports.
In January, the bank had a forecast for Bulgaria for an economic growth of 3% for this year and 3.1% for next year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria