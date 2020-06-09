EP Transport Committee Rejects Bulgarian Amendments to Mobility Package

The Transport Committee of the European Parliament on June 8 rejected the amendments to the Mobility package, introduced after its first reading, among which was the proposal of the Bulgarian MEPs to drop the return of lorries and drivers in the country.

The package will be finally voted on at second reading in plenary session. This is expected to happen at the session of the European Parliament in early July.

The adoption of the Mobility package, which is unfavorable for Bulgaria, continues. The amendments rejected today are not expected to be supported in plenary hall.

46% of the journeys by Bulgarian road hauliers are expected to be empty because of the time it takes for the vehicles to return to the country of registration every 8 weeks and the drivers every 4 weeks. The Union of International Hauliers also say that because of these journeys, harmful emissions are expected to go up by 2%, which contradicts the so-called "Green deal" - the main policy of the EC for 90% less harmful emissions by 2050.

They will also increase traffic at borders.

Bulgaria has already stated that it will file a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union if the package is finally adopted in July./BNT