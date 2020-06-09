The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 9th

Today before noon it will be mostly sunny, mainly over Eastern Bulgaria. Around noon, almost all over the country, will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. There will be short-term rainfall and in places in the western half will be intense, accompanied by thunder. There will be conditions for hail. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 ° and 31 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

Above the mountains the clouds will be scattered, around noon will become cumulonimbus and in many places there will be short-term rain with thunder. A light to moderate wind from the south-southwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 20 °, at 2000 meters - about 13 °. 

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with temporary increases in cloudiness, almost no precipitations are expected. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 25 °. The temperature of the sea water is 18-20 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. 

