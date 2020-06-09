Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Israel is not only a strategic partner, but above all a friend of Bulgaria. I look forward to restoring the normal rhythm of life in our two countries, which will provide even more opportunities to expand and build upon our good relations," the Prime Minister said during the conversation, the press office of the Council of Ministers announced on June 8.

Borissov praised the results of the fight against COVID-19, achieved in the State of Israel through successful measures and practices, which later became an example for other countries.

"Thank you for the good cooperation during the pandemic! We want it not only to continue, but to expand and deepen," Borissov told his Israeli counterpart.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister reiterated the desire of the country to continue the exchange of good practices against COVID-19, as well as for partnership in scientific and research activities.

"In Bulgaria there is a strong interest in the Israeli development of a new type of vaccine and new therapies for the treatment of the disease. Therefore, we will be happy to establish contacts in these two areas," said Prime Minister Borissov.

During the conversation it was emphasized that thanks to the timely and adequate measures against the coronavirus, Bulgaria has had a very low rate of infection with COVID-19 and achieved good results in the treatment. It is very important to be careful when easing the measures and not to allow another sharp rise in the number of cases, the two prime ministers agreed.

Another focus of the talks was bilateral economic relations, which are developing at a steady pace, but have not yet reached their potential.

"By overcoming the consequences of the crisis, our cooperation can become more active as we work for the implementation of joint business, energy, innovation, pharmaceutical and cultural projects," said the Prime Minister.

In this regard, it was stressed that this year Bulgaria and Israel mark 30 years since restoration of diplomatic relations.

Borissov congratulated Netanyahu on forming the new government and on his fifth term in office./BNT