Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Agriculture was Diagnosed with COVID-19

June 9, 2020, Tuesday
The Deputy Minister of Agriculture was diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry said on June 8. The building will be closed for total disinfection on June 9.

The Deputy Minister did not feel well yesterday and went to take a test today. The management received the information at the end of the working day and gave a briefing to journalists.

As part of the anti-epidemic measures, the building is completely disinfected twice a week. The most recent disinfection was done at the end of the working day on Friday, June 5.

The work in the ministry will continue online, as well as the services for members of the public. More employees will be tested tomorrow./BNT

