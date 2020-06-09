83 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 9

Of the 1406 samples examined for the past 24 hours, 83 have given a positive result, according to the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 2; Lovech - 1; Pazardzhik - 3; Pleven - 1; Razgrad - 3; Sliven - 1; Smolyan - 52; Sofia region - 4; Sofia - 14; Stara Zagora - 1; Shumen - 1.

At the moment, 2810 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

1059 of them are active. 1587 people were cured, 39 of whom were registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 152 patients with a proven coronavirus infection hospitalized. 15 of them are in intensive care facilities.

The death toll in which the new coronavirus was found in our country is 164. For the last 24 hours 4 new deaths have been registered.