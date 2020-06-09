By the End of August the Third Line of the Sofia Metro is Expected to be Opened
June 9, 2020, Tuesday
The third line of the metro in Sofia is expected to be partially put into operation by the end of August, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who inspected the construction of the line said. One kilometer of the new line in Sofia costs 40 million euros, while in other European countries the sum reaches 150 million euros, Borissov said. Siemens trains will run on the line as the route is currently being tested./BNR
