Nature Lovers Cleaned 7km Long Beach in Pomorie

Dozens of nature lovers cleaned up the almost 7 kilometre-long Ivitsata beach in Pomorie (the longest beach on Southern Black Sea coast).

The initiative, held for the first time, was organized on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June.  The beachline in Pomorie is part of Pomoriisko Ezero (Lake Pomorie) protected area where there are dozens of rate plants and birds. The organizers of the initiative plan to clean the beach again in the autumn. /BNR

 
