Hundreds of Protesters in Sofia in Support of the Black Lives Matter Movement
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Sofia this afternoon with Black lives matter posters, anti-racist messages and as part of a global series of protests over the assassination of George Floyd in the United States.
The Bulgarian protest was attended by Bulgarians and foreigners, approximately equally, mostly with signs in English.
The protesters walked along the pedestrian Vitosha Blvd. and were noisy but peaceful.
Hundreds of thousands around the world in Europe, Asia and Australia are on the streets against racism and in support of American protesters.
#blacklivesmatterПубликувахте от People of Sofia в Събота, 6 юни 2020 г.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 3,200 Bulgarians Suffered a Heart Attack in the First 3 Months of 2020
- » Bulgaria: 48 Workers in Dospat Tested Positive for COVID-19
- » The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 8th
- » Slight Earthquake in Strazhitsa, near Veliko Tarnovo
- » 16 New Cases of COVID-19, Total of 2727 in Bulgaria on June 8
- » Two Children Drowned After Jumping From the Bridge in the Sea Garden of Burgas