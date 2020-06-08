Hundreds of Protesters in Sofia in Support of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Society | June 8, 2020, Monday // 17:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hundreds of Protesters in Sofia in Support of the Black Lives Matter Movement pixabay.com

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Sofia this afternoon with Black lives matter posters, anti-racist messages and as part of a global series of protests over the assassination of George Floyd in the United States.  

The Bulgarian protest was attended by Bulgarians and foreigners, approximately equally, mostly with signs in English.

The protesters walked along the pedestrian Vitosha Blvd. and were noisy but peaceful.  

Hundreds of thousands around the world in Europe, Asia and Australia are on the streets against racism and in support of American protesters. 

 

#blacklivesmatter

Публикувахте от People of Sofia в Събота, 6 юни 2020 г.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria